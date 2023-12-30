Saturday's game that pits the Canisius Golden Griffins (7-3) against the Akron Zips (4-5) at Koessler Athletic Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-64 in favor of Canisius. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Golden Griffins are coming off of a 65-59 victory over Youngstown State in their last game on Thursday.

Canisius vs. Akron Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canisius vs. Akron Score Prediction

Prediction: Canisius 67, Akron 64

Canisius Schedule Analysis

When the Golden Griffins beat the Youngstown State Penguins, who are ranked No. 263 in our computer rankings, on December 21 by a score of 65-59, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Canisius is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 24th-most victories.

Canisius 2023-24 Best Wins

65-59 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 263) on December 21

65-63 on the road over Siena (No. 278) on December 16

71-64 on the road over Binghamton (No. 294) on December 8

63-56 on the road over Saint Bonaventure (No. 296) on November 30

67-62 on the road over Marist (No. 334) on December 18

Canisius Leaders

Sisi Eleko: 16.3 PTS, 11.4 REB, 46.9 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

16.3 PTS, 11.4 REB, 46.9 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Mackenzie Amalia: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53)

9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53) Grace Heeps: 7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (17-for-53)

7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (17-for-53) Athina Lexa: 11.3 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)

11.3 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44) Bri Rozzi: 3.9 PTS, 23.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Canisius Performance Insights

The Golden Griffins score 64.9 points per game (205th in college basketball) and allow 64.5 (194th in college basketball) for a +4 scoring differential overall.

