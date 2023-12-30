Will Canisius be one of the teams to secure a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which features Canisius' full tournament resume.

How Canisius ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 1-1 NR NR 144

Canisius' best wins

Canisius defeated the No. 111-ranked (according to the RPI) Saint Bonaventure Bonnies, 70-67, on November 11, which goes down as its best win of the season. In the victory against Saint Bonaventure, Tre Dinkins posted a team-leading 16 points. Siem Uijtendaal added 13 points.

Next best wins

85-77 over Western Kentucky (No. 152/RPI) on November 25

93-73 at home over Quinnipiac (No. 193/RPI) on December 1

76-67 over Wofford (No. 199/RPI) on November 24

87-80 at home over Robert Morris (No. 325/RPI) on December 6

Canisius' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-2

According to the RPI, the Golden Griffins have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 38th-most in the nation. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 21st-most.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Canisius faces the 115th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Golden Griffins have 18 games left this season, including 12 versus teams with worse records, and six against teams with records north of .500.

Canisius has 18 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Canisius' next game

Matchup: Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers vs. Canisius Golden Griffins

Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers vs. Canisius Golden Griffins Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland

Knott Arena in Emmitsburg, Maryland TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

