For bracketology analysis around Canisius and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

Want to bet on Canisius' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Canisius ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 2-0 NR NR 247

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canisius' best wins

Canisius, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies 63-56 on November 30. The leading point-getter against Saint Bonaventure was Sisi Eleko, who put up 16 points with 12 rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

65-63 on the road over Siena (No. 253/RPI) on December 16

65-59 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 307/RPI) on December 21

67-62 on the road over Marist (No. 338/RPI) on December 18

71-64 on the road over Binghamton (No. 349/RPI) on December 8

78-62 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 359/RPI) on November 11

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Canisius' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Canisius is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most defeats.

The Golden Griffins have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Canisius gets to face the ninth-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Golden Griffins' upcoming schedule features 14 games against teams with worse records and six games against teams with records above .500.

When it comes to Canisius' upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Canisius' next game

Matchup: Canisius Golden Griffins vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers

Canisius Golden Griffins vs. Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 AM ET Location: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Canisius games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.