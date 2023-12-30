The Canisius Golden Griffins (5-3) face the Akron Zips (3-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Canisius vs. Akron Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Canisius Players to Watch

Sisi Eleko: 16.5 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.5 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Mackenzie Amalia: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Grace Heeps: 7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Athina Lexa: 11.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Bri Rozzi: 3.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

Akron Players to Watch

Reagan Bass: 21.1 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

21.1 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Morgan Haney: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Lanae Riley: 9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Zakia Rasheed: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Alexus Mobley: 7.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

