How to Watch the Canisius vs. Akron Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Canisius Golden Griffins (7-3) will try to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the Akron Zips (4-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Koessler Athletic Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.
Canisius Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Canisius vs. Akron Scoring Comparison
- The Zips score only 2.5 more points per game (67.0) than the Golden Griffins give up to opponents (64.5).
- Akron has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 64.5 points.
- Canisius has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.0 points.
- The 64.9 points per game the Golden Griffins put up are the same as the Zips give up.
- Canisius has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 66.6 points.
- Akron has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 64.9 points.
- This year the Golden Griffins are shooting 41.6% from the field, only 0.3% higher than Zips concede.
- The Zips shoot 40.6% from the field, 2.1% lower than the Golden Griffins allow.
Canisius Leaders
- Sisi Eleko: 16.3 PTS, 11.4 REB, 46.9 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
- Mackenzie Amalia: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53)
- Grace Heeps: 7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (17-for-53)
- Athina Lexa: 11.3 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)
- Bri Rozzi: 3.9 PTS, 23.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
Canisius Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Siena
|W 65-63
|MVP Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Marist
|W 67-62
|McCann Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|W 65-59
|Beeghly Center
|12/30/2023
|Akron
|-
|Koessler Athletic Center
|1/4/2024
|Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Koessler Athletic Center
|1/6/2024
|Fairfield
|-
|Koessler Athletic Center
