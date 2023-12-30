The Canisius Golden Griffins (7-3) will try to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the Akron Zips (4-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Koessler Athletic Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canisius Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Canisius vs. Akron Scoring Comparison

  • The Zips score only 2.5 more points per game (67.0) than the Golden Griffins give up to opponents (64.5).
  • Akron has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 64.5 points.
  • Canisius has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.0 points.
  • The 64.9 points per game the Golden Griffins put up are the same as the Zips give up.
  • Canisius has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 66.6 points.
  • Akron has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 64.9 points.
  • This year the Golden Griffins are shooting 41.6% from the field, only 0.3% higher than Zips concede.
  • The Zips shoot 40.6% from the field, 2.1% lower than the Golden Griffins allow.

Canisius Leaders

  • Sisi Eleko: 16.3 PTS, 11.4 REB, 46.9 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
  • Mackenzie Amalia: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53)
  • Grace Heeps: 7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (17-for-53)
  • Athina Lexa: 11.3 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)
  • Bri Rozzi: 3.9 PTS, 23.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canisius Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Siena W 65-63 MVP Arena
12/18/2023 @ Marist W 67-62 McCann Arena
12/21/2023 @ Youngstown State W 65-59 Beeghly Center
12/30/2023 Akron - Koessler Athletic Center
1/4/2024 Mount St. Mary's - Koessler Athletic Center
1/6/2024 Fairfield - Koessler Athletic Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.