The Canisius Golden Griffins (7-3) will try to extend a five-game winning run when hosting the Akron Zips (4-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Koessler Athletic Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Canisius Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York

Koessler Athletic Center in Buffalo, New York TV: ESPN+

Canisius vs. Akron Scoring Comparison

The Zips score only 2.5 more points per game (67.0) than the Golden Griffins give up to opponents (64.5).

Akron has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 64.5 points.

Canisius has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.0 points.

The 64.9 points per game the Golden Griffins put up are the same as the Zips give up.

Canisius has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 66.6 points.

Akron has a 2-2 record when allowing fewer than 64.9 points.

This year the Golden Griffins are shooting 41.6% from the field, only 0.3% higher than Zips concede.

The Zips shoot 40.6% from the field, 2.1% lower than the Golden Griffins allow.

Canisius Leaders

Sisi Eleko: 16.3 PTS, 11.4 REB, 46.9 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

16.3 PTS, 11.4 REB, 46.9 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Mackenzie Amalia: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53)

9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.1 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (21-for-53) Grace Heeps: 7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (17-for-53)

7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.5 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (17-for-53) Athina Lexa: 11.3 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)

11.3 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44) Bri Rozzi: 3.9 PTS, 23.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

Canisius Schedule