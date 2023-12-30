Should you bet on Chris Kreider to score a goal when the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Chris Kreider score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Kreider stats and insights

Kreider has scored in 14 of 34 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not faced the Lightning yet this season.

On the power play he has eight goals, plus three assists.

He has an 18.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 123 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times while averaging 18.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Kreider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:23 Away L 4-3 12/27/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:55 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 21:04 Home W 4-3 OT 12/22/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 19:40 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 16:09 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:45 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 2 2 0 16:28 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:50 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:39 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:09 Away L 4-0

Rangers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

