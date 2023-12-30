Chris Kreider will be among those in action Saturday when his New York Rangers meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. Considering a wager on Kreider in the Rangers-Lightning game? Use our stats and information below.

Chris Kreider vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Kreider Season Stats Insights

Kreider's plus-minus this season, in 18:26 per game on the ice, is +9.

Kreider has a goal in 14 games this year out of 34 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Kreider has a point in 21 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

In 13 of 34 games this season, Kreider has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Kreider hits the over on his points prop total is 58.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kreider has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kreider Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 123 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 34 Games 3 32 Points 3 17 Goals 2 15 Assists 1

