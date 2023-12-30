Saturday's contest at Newman Arena has the Cornell Big Red (9-2) going head-to-head against the Colgate Raiders (6-6) at 4:00 PM (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a 77-71 victory for Cornell, who is a small favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colgate vs. Cornell Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ithaca, New York

Ithaca, New York Venue: Newman Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Colgate vs. Cornell Score Prediction

Prediction: Cornell 77, Colgate 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Colgate vs. Cornell

Computer Predicted Spread: Cornell (-5.9)

Cornell (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.5

Cornell is 3-5-0 against the spread, while Colgate's ATS record this season is 5-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Big Red are 6-2-0 and the Raiders are 3-8-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Colgate Performance Insights

The Raiders' +38 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.7 points per game (290th in college basketball) while allowing 66.5 per contest (78th in college basketball).

The 35.4 rebounds per game Colgate accumulates rank 237th in the nation, 1.4 more than the 34.0 its opponents pull down.

Colgate connects on 8.2 three-pointers per game (121st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.

Colgate has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (119th in college basketball) while forcing 11.5 (230th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.