Colgate vs. Cornell Predictions, BetMGM Promo Codes, & Picks: Spread, Total - December 30
Saturday's contest at Newman Arena has the Cornell Big Red (9-2) going head-to-head against the Colgate Raiders (6-6) at 4:00 PM (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a 77-71 victory for Cornell, who is a small favorite based on our model.
Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.
Colgate vs. Cornell Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Where: Ithaca, New York
- Venue: Newman Arena
Colgate vs. Cornell Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cornell 77, Colgate 71
Spread & Total Prediction for Colgate vs. Cornell
- Computer Predicted Spread: Cornell (-5.9)
- Computer Predicted Total: 147.5
Cornell is 3-5-0 against the spread, while Colgate's ATS record this season is 5-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Big Red are 6-2-0 and the Raiders are 3-8-0.
Colgate Performance Insights
- The Raiders' +38 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.7 points per game (290th in college basketball) while allowing 66.5 per contest (78th in college basketball).
- The 35.4 rebounds per game Colgate accumulates rank 237th in the nation, 1.4 more than the 34.0 its opponents pull down.
- Colgate connects on 8.2 three-pointers per game (121st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.8 on average.
- Colgate has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (119th in college basketball) while forcing 11.5 (230th in college basketball).
