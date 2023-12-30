How to Watch Colgate vs. Cornell on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Cornell Big Red (9-2) will host the Colgate Raiders (6-6) after winning four straight home games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Colgate vs. Cornell Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Patriot League Games
Colgate Stats Insights
- Colgate is 4-2 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
- The Raiders are the 239th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Big Red sit at 302nd.
- The Raiders score 8.1 fewer points per game (69.7) than the Big Red allow (77.8).
- Colgate has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 77.8 points.
Colgate Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Colgate is averaging 19.5 more points per game at home (85.3) than on the road (65.8).
- At home the Raiders are conceding 58.0 points per game, 20.2 fewer points than they are on the road (78.2).
- Colgate knocks down more 3-pointers at home (11.0 per game) than away (6.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.0%) than away (35.4%).
Colgate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Vermont
|W 77-71
|Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
|12/17/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 74-57
|State Farm Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Iona
|L 85-65
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Cornell
|-
|Newman Arena
|1/3/2024
|Loyola (MD)
|-
|Cotterell Court
|1/6/2024
|@ Navy
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
