The Cornell Big Red (9-2) will host the Colgate Raiders (6-6) after winning four straight home games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Colgate vs. Cornell Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Patriot League Games

Colgate Stats Insights

Colgate is 4-2 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

The Raiders are the 239th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Big Red sit at 302nd.

The Raiders score 8.1 fewer points per game (69.7) than the Big Red allow (77.8).

Colgate has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 77.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Colgate Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Colgate is averaging 19.5 more points per game at home (85.3) than on the road (65.8).

At home the Raiders are conceding 58.0 points per game, 20.2 fewer points than they are on the road (78.2).

Colgate knocks down more 3-pointers at home (11.0 per game) than away (6.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.0%) than away (35.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colgate Upcoming Schedule