The Cornell Big Red (9-2) will host the Colgate Raiders (6-6) after winning four straight home games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Colgate vs. Cornell Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Patriot League Games

Colgate Stats Insights

  • Colgate is 4-2 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Raiders are the 239th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Big Red sit at 302nd.
  • The Raiders score 8.1 fewer points per game (69.7) than the Big Red allow (77.8).
  • Colgate has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 77.8 points.

Colgate Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Colgate is averaging 19.5 more points per game at home (85.3) than on the road (65.8).
  • At home the Raiders are conceding 58.0 points per game, 20.2 fewer points than they are on the road (78.2).
  • Colgate knocks down more 3-pointers at home (11.0 per game) than away (6.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.0%) than away (35.4%).

Colgate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Vermont W 77-71 Roy L. Patrick Gymnasium
12/17/2023 @ Illinois L 74-57 State Farm Center
12/21/2023 @ Iona L 85-65 Hynes Athletic Center
12/30/2023 @ Cornell - Newman Arena
1/3/2024 Loyola (MD) - Cotterell Court
1/6/2024 @ Navy - Navy Alumni Hall

