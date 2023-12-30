The Cornell Big Red (9-2) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning streak when taking on the Colgate Raiders (6-6) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Newman Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Cornell vs. Colgate matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Colgate vs. Cornell Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colgate vs. Cornell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cornell Moneyline Colgate Moneyline

Colgate vs. Cornell Betting Trends

Colgate has put together a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Raiders have covered the spread once when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Cornell has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Big Red and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 10 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.