If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Colgate and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Colgate ranks

Record Patriot League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 98

Colgate's best wins

Colgate's signature win this season came on December 9 in a 77-71 victory over the Vermont Catamounts. Ryan Moffatt led the way against Vermont, recording 15 points. Second on the team was Braeden Smith with 10 points.

Next best wins

57-55 over Weber State (No. 132/RPI) on November 19

84-49 at home over Binghamton (No. 213/RPI) on November 29

59-52 over Gardner-Webb (No. 277/RPI) on November 18

72-70 at home over Brown (No. 330/RPI) on November 6

Colgate's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Colgate is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most losses.

According to the RPI, the Raiders have one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.

Colgate has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Colgate has drawn the 66th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Raiders' upcoming schedule features 16 games against teams with worse records and none against teams with records north of .500.

Colgate has 18 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Colgate's next game

Matchup: Colgate Raiders vs. Loyola (MD) Greyhounds

Colgate Raiders vs. Loyola (MD) Greyhounds Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

