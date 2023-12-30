If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Colgate and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Colgate ranks

Record Patriot Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-4 0-0 NR NR 136

Colgate's best wins

On November 7, Colgate claimed its best win of the season, a 71-60 victory over the Cornell Big Red, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 134) in the RPI rankings. In the victory against Cornell, Taylor Golembiewski compiled a team-high 22 points. Tiasia McMillan added 14 points.

Next best wins

65-57 at home over Le Moyne (No. 138/RPI) on December 8

61-55 at home over Canisius (No. 217/RPI) on November 16

58-45 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 247/RPI) on December 21

57-51 on the road over UMBC (No. 321/RPI) on November 11

65-45 on the road over UMass Lowell (No. 360/RPI) on December 29

Colgate's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Colgate is playing the 323rd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

In terms of the Raiders' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have six contests against teams over .500.

Glancing at Colgate's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Colgate's next game

Matchup: Loyola (MD) Greyhounds vs. Colgate Raiders

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds vs. Colgate Raiders Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Reitz Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

