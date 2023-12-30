Colgate vs. Cornell December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Cornell Big Red (7-2) meet the Colgate Raiders (6-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Colgate vs. Cornell Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Colgate Players to Watch
- Braeden Smith: 14 PTS, 5.7 REB, 5.5 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
- Keegan Records: 10.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ryan Moffatt: 9.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Jeff Woodward: 4.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nicolas Louis-Jacques: 7.9 PTS, 1.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Cornell Players to Watch
- Chris Manon: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Guy Ragland Jr.: 9.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cooper Noard: 12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Gray: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Sean Hansen: 11.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Colgate vs. Cornell Stat Comparison
|Cornell Rank
|Cornell AVG
|Colgate AVG
|Colgate Rank
|33rd
|83.8
|Points Scored
|71.4
|262nd
|309th
|77.4
|Points Allowed
|63.9
|35th
|124th
|38
|Rebounds
|37.6
|146th
|268th
|8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|301st
|24th
|9.9
|3pt Made
|8.8
|76th
|16th
|18.1
|Assists
|15.1
|94th
|353rd
|15.3
|Turnovers
|11.1
|115th
