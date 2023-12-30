The Cornell Big Red (9-2) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Colgate Raiders (6-6) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Newman Arena. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is 157.5.

Colgate vs. Cornell Odds & Info

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cornell -4.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Every Colgate game this season has finished with a combined score under 157.5 points.

The average total for Colgate's games this season is 136.2 points, 21.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Colgate is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

Colgate has been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and has walked away with the win one time (20%) in those games.

The Raiders have been at least a +170 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Colgate has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Colgate vs. Cornell Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cornell 5 62.5% 85.4 155.1 77.8 144.3 154.3 Colgate 0 0% 69.7 155.1 66.5 144.3 144

Additional Colgate Insights & Trends

The Raiders put up an average of 69.7 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 77.8 the Big Red allow.

Colgate vs. Cornell Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cornell 3-5-0 2-3 6-2-0 Colgate 5-6-0 1-2 3-8-0

Colgate vs. Cornell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cornell Colgate 11-2 Home Record 14-2 6-8 Away Record 11-4 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 80.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

