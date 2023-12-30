Saturday's contest between the Fordham Rams (5-7) and Columbia Lions (8-3) at Rose Hill Gymnasium should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-71, with Fordham coming out on top. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Columbia vs. Fordham Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bronx, New York

Bronx, New York Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Columbia vs. Fordham Score Prediction

Prediction: Fordham 74, Columbia 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Columbia vs. Fordham

Computer Predicted Spread: Fordham (-2.7)

Fordham (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Fordham's record against the spread so far this season is 2-7-0, and Columbia's is 4-3-0. The Rams have a 6-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Lions have a record of 3-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Columbia Performance Insights

The Lions have a +125 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.3 points per game. They're putting up 78.6 points per game, 98th in college basketball, and are allowing 67.3 per outing to rank 99th in college basketball.

The 36.5 rebounds per game Columbia accumulates rank 190th in college basketball, 3.3 more than the 33.2 its opponents grab.

Columbia knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (126th in college basketball) at a 36.6% rate (66th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make, shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc.

Columbia has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 12.1 (212th in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (54th in college basketball).

