The Fordham Rams (5-7) will host the Columbia Lions (8-3) after dropping three home games in a row. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Columbia vs. Fordham Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
  • TV: SportsNet NY
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Columbia Stats Insights

  • The Lions are shooting 47.0% from the field, 4% higher than the 43.0% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.
  • Columbia has compiled an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.0% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 37th.
  • The Lions average 8.3 more points per game (78.6) than the Rams give up (70.3).
  • Columbia has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.

Columbia Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Columbia is averaging 7.6 more points per game at home (81.4) than on the road (73.8).
  • The Lions are allowing fewer points at home (60.9 per game) than on the road (78.5).
  • Columbia drains fewer 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (9.8). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.0%) than away (36.1%).

Columbia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ New Hampshire L 80-71 Lundholm Gymnasium
12/5/2023 Lafayette W 83-72 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
12/11/2023 @ Fairleigh Dickinson W 87-83 Rothman Center
12/30/2023 @ Fordham - Rose Hill Gymnasium
1/4/2024 Mount Saint Vincent - Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
1/9/2024 @ Cornell - Newman Arena

