How to Watch Columbia vs. Fordham on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Fordham Rams (5-7) will host the Columbia Lions (8-3) after dropping three home games in a row. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Columbia vs. Fordham Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Columbia Stats Insights
- The Lions are shooting 47.0% from the field, 4% higher than the 43.0% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.
- Columbia has compiled an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.0% from the field.
- The Lions are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 37th.
- The Lions average 8.3 more points per game (78.6) than the Rams give up (70.3).
- Columbia has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.
Columbia Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Columbia is averaging 7.6 more points per game at home (81.4) than on the road (73.8).
- The Lions are allowing fewer points at home (60.9 per game) than on the road (78.5).
- Columbia drains fewer 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (9.8). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.0%) than away (36.1%).
Columbia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|L 80-71
|Lundholm Gymnasium
|12/5/2023
|Lafayette
|W 83-72
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/11/2023
|@ Fairleigh Dickinson
|W 87-83
|Rothman Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|1/4/2024
|Mount Saint Vincent
|-
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|1/9/2024
|@ Cornell
|-
|Newman Arena
