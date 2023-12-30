The Fordham Rams (5-7) will host the Columbia Lions (8-3) after dropping three home games in a row. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Columbia vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Columbia Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 47.0% from the field, 4% higher than the 43.0% the Rams' opponents have shot this season.

Columbia has compiled an 8-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.0% from the field.

The Lions are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rams sit at 37th.

The Lions average 8.3 more points per game (78.6) than the Rams give up (70.3).

Columbia has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 70.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Columbia Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Columbia is averaging 7.6 more points per game at home (81.4) than on the road (73.8).

The Lions are allowing fewer points at home (60.9 per game) than on the road (78.5).

Columbia drains fewer 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (9.8). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.0%) than away (36.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Columbia Upcoming Schedule