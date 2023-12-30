The Fordham Rams (5-7) will attempt to stop a three-game home losing streak when squaring off versus the Columbia Lions (8-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium, airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fordham vs. Columbia matchup.

Columbia vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Columbia vs. Fordham Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fordham Moneyline Columbia Moneyline

Columbia vs. Fordham Betting Trends

Columbia has covered five times in nine matchups with a spread this season.

The Lions have covered the spread once when an underdog by 5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Fordham has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

In the Rams' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

