When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Columbia be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Columbia ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 168

Columbia's best wins

Columbia defeated the No. 140-ranked (according to the RPI) Temple Owls, 78-73, on November 18, which goes down as its best victory of the season. Avery Brown was the leading scorer in the signature win over Temple, putting up 13 points with three rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

75-56 at home over Maine (No. 248/RPI) on November 25

87-83 on the road over Fairleigh Dickinson (No. 298/RPI) on December 11

83-72 at home over Lafayette (No. 337/RPI) on December 5

69-57 at home over Loyola (MD) (No. 344/RPI) on November 29

77-67 at home over LIU (No. 350/RPI) on November 21

Columbia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Schedule insights

The Lions have 15 games remaining on the schedule, with 10 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and eight games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Columbia has 15 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Columbia's next game

Matchup: Columbia Lions vs. Mount Saint Vincent Dolphins

Columbia Lions vs. Mount Saint Vincent Dolphins Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

