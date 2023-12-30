What are Columbia's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Columbia ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-0 NR NR 69

Columbia's best wins

Columbia's signature victory of the season came against the Villanova Wildcats, a top 100 team (No. 53), according to the RPI. Columbia captured the 77-75 home win on December 3. Abbey Hsu was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Villanova, putting up 21 points with seven rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

71-61 at home over Seton Hall (No. 58/RPI) on November 10

93-75 on the road over Pacific (No. 77/RPI) on December 31

80-57 at home over Towson (No. 135/RPI) on November 16

77-52 at home over Providence (No. 153/RPI) on November 29

76-66 at home over Memphis (No. 187/RPI) on December 6

Columbia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

The Lions have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (three), but also have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Columbia has the 75th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Lions have 14 games left this season, including 10 versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records north of .500.

Columbia's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Columbia's next game

Matchup: Columbia Lions vs. Pennsylvania Quakers

Columbia Lions vs. Pennsylvania Quakers Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in New York City, New York

