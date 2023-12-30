The Fordham Rams (5-5) will face the Columbia Lions (8-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Columbia vs. Fordham Game Information

Columbia Players to Watch

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa: 14.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Fordham Players to Watch

Abdou Tsimbila: 10.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.7 BLK

Columbia vs. Fordham Stat Comparison

Fordham Rank Fordham AVG Columbia AVG Columbia Rank 243rd 72.6 Points Scored 78.6 109th 118th 68.5 Points Allowed 67.3 100th 96th 38.5 Rebounds 36.5 195th 30th 11.8 Off. Rebounds 8.1 264th 200th 7.3 3pt Made 8.1 132nd 179th 13.7 Assists 17.3 31st 312th 13.7 Turnovers 12.1 203rd

