Columbia vs. Fordham December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Fordham Rams (5-5) will face the Columbia Lions (8-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Columbia vs. Fordham Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Columbia Players to Watch
- Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa: 14.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Avery Brown: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Blair Thompson: 10.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Josh Odunowo: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Zavian McLean: 6.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Fordham Players to Watch
- Abdou Tsimbila: 10.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.7 BLK
- Japhet Medor: 11.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Antrell Charlton: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joshua Rivera: 10.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyle Rose: 5.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Columbia vs. Fordham Stat Comparison
|Fordham Rank
|Fordham AVG
|Columbia AVG
|Columbia Rank
|243rd
|72.6
|Points Scored
|78.6
|109th
|118th
|68.5
|Points Allowed
|67.3
|100th
|96th
|38.5
|Rebounds
|36.5
|195th
|30th
|11.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|264th
|200th
|7.3
|3pt Made
|8.1
|132nd
|179th
|13.7
|Assists
|17.3
|31st
|312th
|13.7
|Turnovers
|12.1
|203rd
