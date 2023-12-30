The Fordham Rams (5-5) will face the Columbia Lions (8-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Columbia vs. Fordham Game Information

Columbia Players to Watch

  • Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa: 14.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Avery Brown: 12.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Blair Thompson: 10.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Josh Odunowo: 7.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Zavian McLean: 6.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Fordham Players to Watch

  • Abdou Tsimbila: 10.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.7 BLK
  • Japhet Medor: 11.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Antrell Charlton: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joshua Rivera: 10.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kyle Rose: 5.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Columbia vs. Fordham Stat Comparison

Fordham Rank Fordham AVG Columbia AVG Columbia Rank
243rd 72.6 Points Scored 78.6 109th
118th 68.5 Points Allowed 67.3 100th
96th 38.5 Rebounds 36.5 195th
30th 11.8 Off. Rebounds 8.1 264th
200th 7.3 3pt Made 8.1 132nd
179th 13.7 Assists 17.3 31st
312th 13.7 Turnovers 12.1 203rd

