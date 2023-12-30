The Fordham Rams (5-7) are favored (by 6.5 points) to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Columbia Lions (8-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 144.5 points.

Columbia vs. Fordham Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bronx, New York

Bronx, New York Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Fordham -6.5 144.5

Lions Betting Records & Stats

Columbia and its opponents have combined to score more than 144.5 points in four of seven games this season.

The average over/under for Columbia's matchups this season is 145.9, 1.4 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Columbia has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

Columbia's .571 ATS win percentage (4-3-0 ATS record) is higher than Fordham's .222 mark (2-7-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Columbia vs. Fordham Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Fordham 5 55.6% 71.8 150.4 70.3 137.6 141.1 Columbia 4 57.1% 78.6 150.4 67.3 137.6 144.8

Additional Columbia Insights & Trends

The Lions put up an average of 78.6 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 70.3 the Rams give up.

When it scores more than 70.3 points, Columbia is 3-2 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

Columbia vs. Fordham Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Fordham 2-7-0 1-2 6-3-0 Columbia 4-3-0 1-1 3-4-0

Columbia vs. Fordham Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Fordham Columbia 18-2 Home Record 6-9 6-5 Away Record 1-13 13-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 74.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.4 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65 11-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

