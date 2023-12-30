When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Cornell be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Cornell ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 NR NR 59

Cornell's best wins

In its best win of the season, Cornell defeated the CSU Fullerton Titans in an 88-70 win on November 19. Against CSU Fullerton, Sean Hansen led the team by putting up 15 points to go along with one rebound and one assist.

Next best wins

77-64 at home over Colgate (No. 124/RPI) on December 30

91-87 at home over Monmouth (No. 137/RPI) on November 29

74-61 over Utah Valley (No. 142/RPI) on November 20

84-78 on the road over Lehigh (No. 267/RPI) on November 6

78-73 on the road over Fordham (No. 280/RPI) on November 11

Cornell's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Cornell has four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Cornell has the good fortune of facing the 19th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Big Red have 16 games remaining on the schedule, with 11 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 12 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Cornell has 16 games left on the schedule, with one game coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Cornell's next game

Matchup: Baylor Bears vs. Cornell Big Red

Baylor Bears vs. Cornell Big Red Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

