If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Cornell and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Cornell's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Cornell ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 145

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cornell's best wins

When Cornell beat the Southern Illinois Salukis, who are ranked No. 203 in the RPI, on November 11 by a score of 80-77, it was its best victory of the season so far. Against Southern Illinois, Emily Pape led the team by tallying 26 points to go along with six rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

55-53 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 247/RPI) on December 5

58-53 on the road over Bucknell (No. 256/RPI) on December 2

52-47 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 289/RPI) on November 18

74-61 at home over Marist (No. 338/RPI) on December 21

58-57 on the road over Binghamton (No. 349/RPI) on November 29

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cornell's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, the Big Red have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Cornell has been given the 207th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

When it comes to the Big Red's upcoming schedule, they have four games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams above .500.

Cornell has 14 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Cornell's next game

Matchup: Cornell Big Red vs. Princeton Tigers

Cornell Big Red vs. Princeton Tigers Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Cornell games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.