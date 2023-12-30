Saturday's game between the Cornell Big Red (9-2) and Colgate Raiders (6-6) squaring off at Newman Arena has a projected final score of 77-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Cornell, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the game.

Cornell vs. Colgate Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Cornell vs. Colgate Score Prediction

Prediction: Cornell 77, Colgate 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Cornell vs. Colgate

Computer Predicted Spread: Cornell (-5.9)

Cornell (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 147.5

Cornell is 3-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Colgate's 5-6-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Big Red are 6-2-0 and the Raiders are 3-8-0.

Cornell Performance Insights

The Big Red average 85.4 points per game (17th in college basketball) while giving up 77.8 per outing (318th in college basketball). They have a +83 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The 37 rebounds per game Cornell averages rank 167th in college basketball, and are 2.6 more than the 34.4 its opponents collect per outing.

Cornell makes 9.7 three-pointers per game (31st in college basketball) at a 33.9% rate (164th in college basketball), compared to the 8.8 its opponents make while shooting 32.8% from deep.

The Big Red's 101.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 55th in college basketball, and the 92.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 260th in college basketball.

Cornell has committed 14.8 turnovers per game (348th in college basketball action), 1.4 more than the 13.4 it forces on average (83rd in college basketball).

