How to Watch Cornell vs. Colgate on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Cornell Big Red (9-2) will host the Colgate Raiders (6-6) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Cornell vs. Colgate Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cornell Stats Insights
- The Big Red are shooting 50.3% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Raiders allow to opponents.
- In games Cornell shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
- The Big Red are the 162nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders rank 239th.
- The 85.4 points per game the Big Red put up are 18.9 more points than the Raiders give up (66.5).
- Cornell is 9-2 when scoring more than 66.5 points.
Cornell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cornell scored 84.5 points per game last season at home, which was 3.9 more points than it averaged in road games (80.6).
- Defensively the Big Red played better at home last season, giving up 70.6 points per game, compared to 80.8 in road games.
- Cornell sunk 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.5 more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged on the road (10.6 threes per game, 33.6% three-point percentage).
Cornell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 81-70
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/19/2023
|@ Siena
|W 95-74
|MVP Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|W 90-85
|UPMC Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Colgate
|-
|Newman Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ Baylor
|-
|Foster Pavilion
|1/9/2024
|Columbia
|-
|Newman Arena
