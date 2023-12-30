The Cornell Big Red (9-2) will host the Colgate Raiders (6-6) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Cornell vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York TV: ESPN+

Cornell Stats Insights

The Big Red are shooting 50.3% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Raiders allow to opponents.

In games Cornell shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Big Red are the 162nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders rank 239th.

The 85.4 points per game the Big Red put up are 18.9 more points than the Raiders give up (66.5).

Cornell is 9-2 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Cornell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cornell scored 84.5 points per game last season at home, which was 3.9 more points than it averaged in road games (80.6).

Defensively the Big Red played better at home last season, giving up 70.6 points per game, compared to 80.8 in road games.

Cornell sunk 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.5 more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged on the road (10.6 threes per game, 33.6% three-point percentage).

Cornell Upcoming Schedule