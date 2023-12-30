The Cornell Big Red (9-2) will host the Colgate Raiders (6-6) after victories in four home games in a row. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Cornell vs. Colgate Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Ivy League Games

Cornell Stats Insights

  • The Big Red are shooting 50.3% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 41.8% the Raiders allow to opponents.
  • In games Cornell shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
  • The Big Red are the 162nd ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders rank 239th.
  • The 85.4 points per game the Big Red put up are 18.9 more points than the Raiders give up (66.5).
  • Cornell is 9-2 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Cornell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Cornell scored 84.5 points per game last season at home, which was 3.9 more points than it averaged in road games (80.6).
  • Defensively the Big Red played better at home last season, giving up 70.6 points per game, compared to 80.8 in road games.
  • Cornell sunk 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.5 more threes and 4.5% points better than it averaged on the road (10.6 threes per game, 33.6% three-point percentage).

Cornell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Syracuse L 81-70 JMA Wireless Dome
12/19/2023 @ Siena W 95-74 MVP Arena
12/22/2023 @ Robert Morris W 90-85 UPMC Events Center
12/30/2023 Colgate - Newman Arena
1/2/2024 @ Baylor - Foster Pavilion
1/9/2024 Columbia - Newman Arena

