The Cornell Big Red (9-2) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Colgate Raiders (6-6) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Newman Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cornell vs. Colgate matchup.

Cornell vs. Colgate Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Cornell vs. Colgate Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cornell Moneyline Colgate Moneyline

Cornell vs. Colgate Betting Trends

Cornell has put together a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Big Red and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of 10 times this season.

Colgate has covered five times in 11 games with a spread this season.

The Raiders and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of 11 times this season.

