Saturday's game features the Stony Brook Seawolves (9-1) and the Cornell Big Red (6-5) matching up at Newman Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-58 win for heavily favored Stony Brook according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Big Red head into this game on the heels of a 74-61 win over Marist on Thursday.

Cornell vs. Stony Brook Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cornell vs. Stony Brook Score Prediction

Prediction: Stony Brook 70, Cornell 58

Other Ivy League Predictions

Cornell Schedule Analysis

The Big Red beat the No. 147-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Southern Illinois Salukis, 80-77, on November 11, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Cornell 2023-24 Best Wins

80-77 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 147) on November 11

58-53 on the road over Bucknell (No. 273) on December 2

58-57 on the road over Binghamton (No. 294) on November 29

55-53 at home over Saint Bonaventure (No. 296) on December 5

52-47 on the road over Mount St. Mary's (No. 328) on November 18

Cornell Leaders

Emily Pape: 11 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.1 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

11 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.1 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Kaya Ingram: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Summer Parker-Hall: 7.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%

7.9 PTS, 44.4 FG% Rachel Kaus: 9.4 PTS, 55.2 FG%

9.4 PTS, 55.2 FG% Azareya Kilgoe: 6.6 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

Cornell Performance Insights

The Big Red are being outscored by 4.5 points per game with a -50 scoring differential overall. They put up 59 points per game (287th in college basketball) and give up 63.5 per outing (175th in college basketball).

