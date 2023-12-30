The Colgate Raiders (6-4) face the Cornell Big Red (7-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Newman Arena. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Cornell vs. Colgate Game Information

Cornell Players to Watch

Chris Manon: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Cooper Noard: 12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Colgate Players to Watch

Braeden Smith: 14.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Cornell vs. Colgate Stat Comparison

Cornell Rank Cornell AVG Colgate AVG Colgate Rank 33rd 83.8 Points Scored 71.4 262nd 309th 77.4 Points Allowed 63.9 35th 124th 38.0 Rebounds 37.6 146th 268th 8.0 Off. Rebounds 7.4 301st 24th 9.9 3pt Made 8.8 76th 16th 18.1 Assists 15.1 94th 353rd 15.3 Turnovers 11.1 115th

