The Cornell Big Red (9-2) are favored (by 4.5 points) to extend a four-game home win streak when they host the Colgate Raiders (6-6) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 157.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cornell vs. Colgate Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ithaca, New York

Ithaca, New York Venue: Newman Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cornell -4.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cornell Betting Records & Stats

Cornell's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 157.5 points five times.

The average point total in Cornell's outings this year is 163.2, 5.7 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Big Red have a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Cornell has been listed as the favorite in five games and won them all.

The Big Red have entered five games this season favored by -210 or more, and won each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cornell has a 67.7% chance to win.

Cornell vs. Colgate Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cornell 5 62.5% 85.4 155.1 77.8 144.3 154.3 Colgate 0 0% 69.7 155.1 66.5 144.3 144

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Cornell Insights & Trends

The Big Red put up 85.4 points per game, 18.9 more points than the 66.5 the Raiders allow.

Cornell is 3-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Cornell vs. Colgate Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cornell 3-5-0 2-3 6-2-0 Colgate 5-6-0 1-2 3-8-0

Cornell vs. Colgate Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cornell Colgate 11-2 Home Record 14-2 6-8 Away Record 11-4 5-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.5 80.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.