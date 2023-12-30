The Stony Brook Seawolves (8-1) face the Cornell Big Red (5-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Newman Arena. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Cornell vs. Stony Brook Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Cornell Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cornell Players to Watch

Kaya Ingram: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Emily Pape: 9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Rachel Kaus: 10.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Summer Parker-Hall: 6.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Azareya Kilgoe: 5.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Khari Clark: 16.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Gigi Gonzalez: 15.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Sherese Pittman: 10.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Zaida Gonzalez: 11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Shamarla King: 6.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.