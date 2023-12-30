Cornell vs. Stony Brook December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Stony Brook Seawolves (8-1) face the Cornell Big Red (5-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Newman Arena. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET.
Cornell vs. Stony Brook Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Cornell Players to Watch
- Kaya Ingram: 10.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Emily Pape: 9.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rachel Kaus: 10.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Summer Parker-Hall: 6.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Azareya Kilgoe: 5.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Stony Brook Players to Watch
- Khari Clark: 16.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Gigi Gonzalez: 15.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sherese Pittman: 10.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Zaida Gonzalez: 11.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamarla King: 6.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
