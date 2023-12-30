The Stony Brook Seawolves (9-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Cornell Big Red (6-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Newman Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Cornell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York

Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cornell vs. Stony Brook Scoring Comparison

The Seawolves' 77.1 points per game are 13.6 more points than the 63.5 the Big Red allow to opponents.

Stony Brook is 9-0 when it scores more than 63.5 points.

Cornell is 6-3 when it allows fewer than 77.1 points.

The Big Red record just 1.4 more points per game (59) than the Seawolves give up (57.6).

Cornell is 4-2 when scoring more than 57.6 points.

When Stony Brook allows fewer than 59 points, it is 5-0.

The Big Red are making 40.8% of their shots from the field, 6.3% higher than the Seawolves allow to opponents (34.5%).

The Seawolves shoot 45% from the field, 5.2% higher than the Big Red concede.

Cornell Leaders

Emily Pape: 11 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.1 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

11 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.1 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Kaya Ingram: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20)

10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (5-for-20) Summer Parker-Hall: 7.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%

7.9 PTS, 44.4 FG% Rachel Kaus: 9.4 PTS, 55.2 FG%

9.4 PTS, 55.2 FG% Azareya Kilgoe: 6.6 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

Cornell Schedule