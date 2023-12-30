Donte DiVincenzo and the rest of the New York Knicks will be matching up versus the Indiana Pacers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 117-108 loss to the Magic, DiVincenzo tallied two points and three steals.

Below we will look at DiVincenzo's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Donte DiVincenzo Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 9.6 11.1 Rebounds 4.5 2.8 2.8 Assists 2.5 1.8 2.0 PRA -- 14.2 15.9 PR -- 12.4 13.9



Donte DiVincenzo Insights vs. the Pacers

DiVincenzo has taken 7.4 shots per game this season and made 3.3 per game, which account for 8.2% and 7.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

DiVincenzo's opponents, the Pacers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 106.3 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.0.

Conceding 124.8 points per game, the Pacers are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Pacers have conceded 42.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 10th in the league.

The Pacers allow 25.0 assists per game, seventh-ranked in the NBA.

Donte DiVincenzo vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2022 38 15 8 3 3 0 1 12/5/2022 22 10 7 0 1 0 3

