The New York Rangers' upcoming contest versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is slated for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Erik Gustafsson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Erik Gustafsson score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Gustafsson stats and insights

Gustafsson has scored in three of 34 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.

He has picked up eight assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Gustafsson averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 123 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Gustafsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 4-3 12/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:23 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:22 Home W 4-3 OT 12/22/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:57 Home L 4-3 12/19/2023 Maple Leafs 3 0 3 14:11 Away W 5-2 12/16/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:34 Away W 2-1 OT 12/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:45 Home W 5-1 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:16 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:27 Away L 4-0

Rangers vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN

ESPN+, MSG 2, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

