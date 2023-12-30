Saturday's contest that pits the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (11-1) versus the Fordham Rams (5-7) at Rose Hill Gymnasium is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-57 in favor of Saint Joseph's (PA), who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Rams enter this game after an 82-56 loss to Virginia on Thursday.

Fordham vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: SNY

Fordham vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 70, Fordham 57

Fordham Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Rams beat the Albany Great Danes 66-63 on November 10.

The Rams have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (three).

Fordham 2023-24 Best Wins

66-63 at home over Albany (No. 143) on November 10

76-49 at home over UMass Lowell (No. 344) on November 25

80-46 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 349) on November 28

Fordham Leaders

Taylor Donaldson: 18.9 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (29-for-81)

18.9 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (29-for-81) Matilda Flood: 6.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 30.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

6.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 30.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Emy Hayford: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 40.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 40.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Maranda Nyborg: 6.8 PTS, 50.7 FG%

6.8 PTS, 50.7 FG% Mandy McGurk: 8.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

Fordham Performance Insights

The Rams are outscoring opponents by 2.8 points per game with a +33 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.6 points per game (195th in college basketball) and allow 62.8 per outing (153rd in college basketball).

At home, the Rams are averaging 8.2 more points per game (69.0) than they are on the road (60.8).

Fordham cedes 53.9 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 75.4 away from home.

