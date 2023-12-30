The Fordham Rams (5-6) play the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-1) in a clash of A-10 squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Fordham vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Fordham Players to Watch

Taylor Donaldson: 19.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Emy Hayford: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Matilda Flood: 6.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Maranda Nyborg: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Mandy McGurk: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

Laura Ziegler: 12.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK Talya Brugler: 15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Mackenzie Smith: 13.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Chloe Welch: 11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Julia Nystrom: 4.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

