Fordham vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Fordham Rams (5-6) play the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-1) in a clash of A-10 squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Fordham vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Fordham Players to Watch
- Taylor Donaldson: 19.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Emy Hayford: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Matilda Flood: 6.0 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Maranda Nyborg: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Mandy McGurk: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Laura Ziegler: 12.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Talya Brugler: 15.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mackenzie Smith: 13.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chloe Welch: 11.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Julia Nystrom: 4.7 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
