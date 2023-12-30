The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (11-1) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Fordham Rams (5-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York TV: SNY

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Fordham vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Scoring Comparison

The Hawks' 68.2 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 62.8 the Rams allow.

When it scores more than 62.8 points, Saint Joseph's (PA) is 10-0.

Fordham is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 68.2 points.

The Rams put up 65.6 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 55.9 the Hawks allow.

Fordham has a 5-5 record when scoring more than 55.9 points.

When Saint Joseph's (PA) allows fewer than 65.6 points, it is 10-0.

The Rams shoot 40.5% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Hawks allow defensively.

Fordham Leaders

Taylor Donaldson: 18.9 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (29-for-81)

18.9 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (29-for-81) Matilda Flood: 6.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 30.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

6.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 30.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Emy Hayford: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 40.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 40.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Maranda Nyborg: 6.8 PTS, 50.7 FG%

6.8 PTS, 50.7 FG% Mandy McGurk: 8.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

Fordham Schedule