How to Watch the Fordham vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (11-1) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Fordham Rams (5-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
- TV: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Fordham vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Scoring Comparison
- The Hawks' 68.2 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 62.8 the Rams allow.
- When it scores more than 62.8 points, Saint Joseph's (PA) is 10-0.
- Fordham is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 68.2 points.
- The Rams put up 65.6 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 55.9 the Hawks allow.
- Fordham has a 5-5 record when scoring more than 55.9 points.
- When Saint Joseph's (PA) allows fewer than 65.6 points, it is 10-0.
- The Rams shoot 40.5% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Hawks allow defensively.
Fordham Leaders
- Taylor Donaldson: 18.9 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (29-for-81)
- Matilda Flood: 6.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 30.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)
- Emy Hayford: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 40.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
- Maranda Nyborg: 6.8 PTS, 50.7 FG%
- Mandy McGurk: 8.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)
Fordham Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ Siena
|L 65-62
|MVP Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Fairfield
|L 77-74
|Leo D. Mahoney Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 82-56
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/30/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|1/3/2024
|Saint Bonaventure
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|@ La Salle
|-
|Tom Gola Arena
