The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (11-1) will try to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Fordham Rams (5-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Rose Hill Gymnasium.

Fordham Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rose Hill Gymnasium in Bronx, New York
  • TV: SNY
Fordham vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Scoring Comparison

  • The Hawks' 68.2 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 62.8 the Rams allow.
  • When it scores more than 62.8 points, Saint Joseph's (PA) is 10-0.
  • Fordham is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 68.2 points.
  • The Rams put up 65.6 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 55.9 the Hawks allow.
  • Fordham has a 5-5 record when scoring more than 55.9 points.
  • When Saint Joseph's (PA) allows fewer than 65.6 points, it is 10-0.
  • The Rams shoot 40.5% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Hawks allow defensively.

Fordham Leaders

  • Taylor Donaldson: 18.9 PTS, 2.8 STL, 37.1 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (29-for-81)
  • Matilda Flood: 6.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 30.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)
  • Emy Hayford: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 40.8 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
  • Maranda Nyborg: 6.8 PTS, 50.7 FG%
  • Mandy McGurk: 8.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.7 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

Fordham Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/7/2023 @ Siena L 65-62 MVP Arena
12/10/2023 @ Fairfield L 77-74 Leo D. Mahoney Arena
12/21/2023 @ Virginia L 82-56 John Paul Jones Arena
12/30/2023 Saint Joseph's (PA) - Rose Hill Gymnasium
1/3/2024 Saint Bonaventure - Rose Hill Gymnasium
1/6/2024 @ La Salle - Tom Gola Arena

