Will Hofstra be one of the teams to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Hofstra's complete tournament resume.

How Hofstra ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 92

Hofstra's best wins

As far as its signature win this season, Hofstra defeated the High Point Panthers on November 22. The final score was 97-92 in overtime. Tyler Thomas recorded a team-high 40 points with eight rebounds and five assists in the contest versus High Point.

Next best wins

62-57 on the road over Iona (No. 182/RPI) on December 6

85-76 over Wright State (No. 190/RPI) on November 21

74-58 at home over Norfolk State (No. 212/RPI) on December 16

82-63 at home over South Florida (No. 218/RPI) on November 30

102-68 over Buffalo (No. 342/RPI) on November 20

Hofstra's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-3 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Hofstra is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Hofstra is 3-3 (.500%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories, but also tied for the 49th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Hofstra is facing the 64th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Pride's upcoming schedule, they have 11 games against teams that are above .500 and seven games against teams with worse records than their own.

When it comes to Hofstra's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Hofstra's next game

Matchup: Hofstra Pride vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars

Hofstra Pride vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York TV Channel: FloHoops

