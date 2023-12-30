For bracketology analysis on Hofstra and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How Hofstra ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 234

Hofstra's best wins

Hofstra's signature win this season came on November 25 in a 67-65 victory against the NJIT Highlanders. Sorelle Ineza was the leading scorer in the signature victory over NJIT, recording 19 points with two rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

66-53 at home over Delaware State (No. 262/RPI) on November 15

58-49 on the road over Howard (No. 301/RPI) on December 21

51-48 at home over Wagner (No. 322/RPI) on November 12

54-43 on the road over Army (No. 356/RPI) on November 28

Hofstra's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-3

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Pride are 5-3 -- tied for the 45th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Hofstra faces the 10th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Looking at the Pride's upcoming schedule, they have seven games against teams that are above .500 and 11 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Hofstra's 18 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Hofstra's next game

Matchup: Hofstra Pride vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks

Hofstra Pride vs. UNC Wilmington Seahawks Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET Location: David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena in Hempstead, New York

