Saturday's game between the St. John's Red Storm (8-4) and Hofstra Pride (7-5) squaring off at Carnesecca Arena has a projected final score of 78-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of St. John's, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 12:00 PM ET on December 30.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Hofstra vs. St. John's Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

TV: Fox Sports 1

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Hofstra vs. St. John's Score Prediction

Prediction: St. John's 78, Hofstra 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Hofstra vs. St. John's

Computer Predicted Spread: St. John's (-9.0)

St. John's (-9.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

St. John's is 7-5-0 against the spread, while Hofstra's ATS record this season is 5-5-0. The Red Storm have a 6-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Pride have a record of 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Other CAA Predictions

Hofstra Performance Insights

The Pride are outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game, with a +81 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.8 points per game (130th in college basketball) and allow 70.1 per outing (155th in college basketball).

Hofstra records 34.5 rebounds per game (265th in college basketball) while allowing 36 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.5 boards per game.

Hofstra makes 10.8 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.8% from beyond the arc (37th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 35.6%.

Hofstra has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (97th in college basketball) while forcing 11.8 (197th in college basketball).

