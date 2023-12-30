The Hofstra Pride (7-5) will hope to end a three-game road slide when taking on the St. John's Red Storm (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena, airing at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Hofstra vs. St. John's Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Hofstra Stats Insights

  • The Pride are shooting 47.2% from the field, 6.2% higher than the 41.0% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Hofstra has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.0% from the field.
  • The Pride are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Storm sit at fourth.
  • The Pride put up 7.7 more points per game (76.8) than the Red Storm allow their opponents to score (69.1).
  • When it scores more than 69.1 points, Hofstra is 6-0.

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 Hofstra is scoring 18.2 more points per game at home (81.0) than away (62.8).
  • The Pride give up 60.8 points per game at home, and 72.4 away.
  • Beyond the arc, Hofstra drains fewer trifectas on the road (8.6 per game) than at home (13.0), and makes a lower percentage away (33.1%) than at home (40.0%) too.

Hofstra Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 @ Duke L 89-68 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/16/2023 Norfolk State W 74-58 David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/21/2023 @ UNLV L 74-56 Thomas & Mack Center
12/30/2023 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena
1/4/2024 Charleston (SC) - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
1/6/2024 Delaware - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena

