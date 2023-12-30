The Hofstra Pride (7-5) will hope to end a three-game road slide when taking on the St. John's Red Storm (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena, airing at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Hofstra vs. St. John's Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York TV: FOX Sports Networks

Hofstra Stats Insights

The Pride are shooting 47.2% from the field, 6.2% higher than the 41.0% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.

This season, Hofstra has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.0% from the field.

The Pride are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Storm sit at fourth.

The Pride put up 7.7 more points per game (76.8) than the Red Storm allow their opponents to score (69.1).

When it scores more than 69.1 points, Hofstra is 6-0.

Hofstra Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Hofstra is scoring 18.2 more points per game at home (81.0) than away (62.8).

The Pride give up 60.8 points per game at home, and 72.4 away.

Beyond the arc, Hofstra drains fewer trifectas on the road (8.6 per game) than at home (13.0), and makes a lower percentage away (33.1%) than at home (40.0%) too.

