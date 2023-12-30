How to Watch Hofstra vs. St. John's on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Hofstra Pride (7-5) will hope to end a three-game road slide when taking on the St. John's Red Storm (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Carnesecca Arena, airing at 12:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Hofstra vs. St. John's Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Hofstra Stats Insights
- The Pride are shooting 47.2% from the field, 6.2% higher than the 41.0% the Red Storm's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Hofstra has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.0% from the field.
- The Pride are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Storm sit at fourth.
- The Pride put up 7.7 more points per game (76.8) than the Red Storm allow their opponents to score (69.1).
- When it scores more than 69.1 points, Hofstra is 6-0.
Hofstra Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Hofstra is scoring 18.2 more points per game at home (81.0) than away (62.8).
- The Pride give up 60.8 points per game at home, and 72.4 away.
- Beyond the arc, Hofstra drains fewer trifectas on the road (8.6 per game) than at home (13.0), and makes a lower percentage away (33.1%) than at home (40.0%) too.
Hofstra Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Duke
|L 89-68
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/16/2023
|Norfolk State
|W 74-58
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ UNLV
|L 74-56
|Thomas & Mack Center
|12/30/2023
|@ St. John's
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/4/2024
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|1/6/2024
|Delaware
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
