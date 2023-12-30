The Hofstra Pride (7-5) travel to face the St. John's Red Storm (8-4) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the St. John's vs. Hofstra matchup.

Hofstra vs. St. John's Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hofstra vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total St. John's Moneyline Hofstra Moneyline

Hofstra vs. St. John's Betting Trends

Hofstra has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Pride have been an underdog by 10 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

St. John's has covered seven times in 12 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Red Storm's 12 games have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.