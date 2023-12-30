Hofstra vs. St. John's December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The St. John's Red Storm (7-3) face the Hofstra Pride (7-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 1.
Hofstra vs. St. John's Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Hofstra Players to Watch
- Tyler Thomas: 22.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darlinstone Dubar: 17.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jaquan Carlos: 11.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacco Fritz: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Bryce Washington: 7.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
St. John's Players to Watch
- Joel Soriano: 18.0 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Daniss Jenkins: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Ledlum: 10.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jordan Dingle: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Glenn Taylor Jr.: 6.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Hofstra vs. St. John's Stat Comparison
|St. John's Rank
|St. John's AVG
|Hofstra AVG
|Hofstra Rank
|81st
|80.0
|Points Scored
|78.7
|103rd
|142nd
|69.4
|Points Allowed
|69.7
|152nd
|25th
|42.1
|Rebounds
|34.9
|252nd
|2nd
|15.2
|Off. Rebounds
|6.5
|345th
|122nd
|8.2
|3pt Made
|11.1
|5th
|30th
|17.4
|Assists
|17.1
|37th
|243rd
|12.6
|Turnovers
|10.9
|100th
