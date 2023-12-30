The St. John's Red Storm (7-3) face the Hofstra Pride (7-4) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 1.

Hofstra vs. St. John's Game Information

Hofstra Players to Watch

  • Tyler Thomas: 22.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Darlinstone Dubar: 17.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Jaquan Carlos: 11.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 7.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jacco Fritz: 5.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Bryce Washington: 7.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

St. John's Players to Watch

  • Joel Soriano: 18.0 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Daniss Jenkins: 11.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Chris Ledlum: 10.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jordan Dingle: 11.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Glenn Taylor Jr.: 6.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Hofstra vs. St. John's Stat Comparison

St. John's Rank St. John's AVG Hofstra AVG Hofstra Rank
81st 80.0 Points Scored 78.7 103rd
142nd 69.4 Points Allowed 69.7 152nd
25th 42.1 Rebounds 34.9 252nd
2nd 15.2 Off. Rebounds 6.5 345th
122nd 8.2 3pt Made 11.1 5th
30th 17.4 Assists 17.1 37th
243rd 12.6 Turnovers 10.9 100th

