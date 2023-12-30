The Hofstra Pride (7-5) visit the St. John's Red Storm (8-4) after losing three straight road games. The Red Storm are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which starts at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 148.5.

Hofstra vs. St. John's Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Carnesecca Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. John's -9.5 148.5

Pride Betting Records & Stats

Hofstra has played four games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 148.5 points.

The average over/under for Hofstra's contests this season is 146.9, 1.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

Hofstra has a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Hofstra (5-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 58.3% of the time, 8.3% less often than St. John's (7-5-0) this season.

Hofstra vs. St. John's Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's 6 50% 78.8 155.6 69.1 139.2 148.8 Hofstra 4 40% 76.8 155.6 70.1 139.2 149.1

Additional Hofstra Insights & Trends

The Pride's 76.8 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 69.1 the Red Storm give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 69.1 points, Hofstra is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Hofstra vs. St. John's Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's 7-5-0 3-1 6-6-0 Hofstra 5-5-0 0-1 3-7-0

Hofstra vs. St. John's Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's Hofstra 11-5 Home Record 11-2 3-8 Away Record 11-5 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-4-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.1 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

