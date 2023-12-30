Will Iona be one of the teams to secure a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Iona's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Iona's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Iona ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 1-1 NR NR 261

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iona's best wins

When Iona defeated the Harvard Crimson, who are ranked No. 119 in the RPI, on December 30 by a score of 69-60, it was its best win of the season thus far. Against Harvard, Greg Gordon led the team by dropping 18 points to go along with 12 rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

85-65 at home over Colgate (No. 124/RPI) on December 21

78-67 on the road over Fairfield (No. 242/RPI) on December 1

88-81 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 302/RPI) on November 10

89-64 over Buffalo (No. 342/RPI) on November 22

61-54 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 346/RPI) on December 10

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Iona's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

According to the RPI, the Gaels have one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.

Iona has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Iona gets the 214th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Reviewing the Gaels' upcoming schedule, they have eight games versus teams that are above .500 and 10 games against teams with worse records than their own.

In terms of Iona's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Iona's next game

Matchup: Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. Iona Gaels

Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. Iona Gaels Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, New Jersey TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Iona games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.