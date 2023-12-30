Will Iona be one of the teams to earn a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Iona's full tournament resume.

How Iona ranks

Record MAAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 0-1 NR NR 169

Iona's best wins

Iona beat the No. 153-ranked (according to the RPI) Providence Friars, 61-49, on December 2, which goes down as its best win of the season. In the win against Providence, Noa Givon delivered a team-leading 20 points. Natalia Otkhmezuri came through with 19 points.

Next best wins

60-50 at home over Sacred Heart (No. 161/RPI) on December 10

59-54 on the road over Hofstra (No. 241/RPI) on December 7

67-55 on the road over Wagner (No. 322/RPI) on November 27

80-59 at home over LIU (No. 353/RPI) on November 12

Iona's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Schedule insights

Iona has the 315th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Gaels' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have six contests against teams above .500.

Glancing at Iona's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Iona's next game

Matchup: Rider Broncs vs. Iona Gaels

Rider Broncs vs. Iona Gaels Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Alumni Gymnasium in Lawrenceville, New Jersey

