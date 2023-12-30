Saturday's game features the Harvard Crimson (8-3) and the Iona Gaels (5-7) facing off at Lavietes Pavilion (on December 30) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-70 win for Harvard.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Iona vs. Harvard Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Lavietes Pavilion

Iona vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 75, Iona 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Iona vs. Harvard

Computer Predicted Spread: Harvard (-4.7)

Harvard (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Harvard's record against the spread so far this season is 4-6-0, and Iona's is 6-6-0. The Crimson are 7-3-0 and the Gaels are 6-6-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Iona Performance Insights

The Gaels put up 71.8 points per game (253rd in college basketball) while giving up 71.8 per outing (202nd in college basketball). They have a -1 scoring differential.

The 34.5 rebounds per game Iona accumulates rank 265th in college basketball, two fewer than the 36.5 its opponents grab.

Iona hits 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball) at a 35.7% rate (90th in college basketball), compared to the 7.8 its opponents make, shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc.

Iona has won the turnover battle by 3.1 per game, committing 11.3 (130th in college basketball) while forcing 14.4 (48th in college basketball).

