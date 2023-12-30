The Harvard Crimson (8-3) will attempt to extend a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Iona Gaels (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Lavietes Pavilion, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Iona vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

Iona Stats Insights

This season, the Gaels have a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Crimson's opponents have knocked down.

In games Iona shoots better than 40.6% from the field, it is 4-4 overall.

The Gaels are the 266th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson rank 217th.

The Gaels score 71.8 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 70.5 the Crimson give up.

Iona is 4-1 when scoring more than 70.5 points.

Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iona scored 80.1 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 73.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Gaels played better in home games last year, ceding 61.6 points per game, compared to 68.6 in road games.

Looking at three-pointers, Iona fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 7.5 treys per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 33% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

