How to Watch Iona vs. Harvard on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Harvard Crimson (8-3) will attempt to extend a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Iona Gaels (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Lavietes Pavilion, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Iona vs. Harvard Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MAAC Games
- Siena vs UMass (1:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Quinnipiac vs Florida (1:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Le Moyne vs Fairfield (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
- Lehigh vs Marist (2:00 PM ET | December 30)
Iona Stats Insights
- This season, the Gaels have a 42.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Crimson's opponents have knocked down.
- In games Iona shoots better than 40.6% from the field, it is 4-4 overall.
- The Gaels are the 266th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson rank 217th.
- The Gaels score 71.8 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 70.5 the Crimson give up.
- Iona is 4-1 when scoring more than 70.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Iona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iona scored 80.1 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 73.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Gaels played better in home games last year, ceding 61.6 points per game, compared to 68.6 in road games.
- Looking at three-pointers, Iona fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 7.5 treys per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 33% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|W 61-54
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/16/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|L 83-58
|UBS Arena
|12/21/2023
|Colgate
|W 85-65
|Hynes Athletic Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Harvard
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
|1/5/2024
|@ Saint Peter's
|-
|Yanitelli Center
|1/7/2024
|Niagara
|-
|Hynes Athletic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.