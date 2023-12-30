The Harvard Crimson (8-3) will be attempting to build on a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Iona Gaels (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Lavietes Pavilion. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Harvard vs. Iona matchup.

Iona vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Iona vs. Harvard Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Harvard Moneyline Iona Moneyline

Iona vs. Harvard Betting Trends

Iona has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Gaels have covered the spread three times this season (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Harvard is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

Crimson games have hit the over seven out of 10 times this season.

