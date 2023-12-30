The Iona Gaels (4-6) face the Harvard Crimson (7-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Lavietes Pavilion. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Iona vs. Harvard Game Information

Iona Players to Watch

Idan Tretout: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Greg Gordon: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Wheza Panzo: 11.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jean Aranguren: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jeremiah Quigley: 8.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Harvard Players to Watch

Malik Mack: 20.1 PTS, 4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.1 PTS, 4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Chisom Okpara: 16.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

16.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Chandler Pigge: 9.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK Justice Ajogbor: 8.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.9 BLK Louis Lesmond: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Iona vs. Harvard Stat Comparison

Harvard Rank Harvard AVG Iona AVG Iona Rank 193rd 74.4 Points Scored 71.8 256th 167th 70.3 Points Allowed 71.4 192nd 201st 36.3 Rebounds 34.2 276th 312th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 9 191st 103rd 8.4 3pt Made 8.3 112th 156th 14 Assists 13.3 199th 96th 10.8 Turnovers 11.7 169th

