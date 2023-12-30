Iona vs. Harvard December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Iona Gaels (4-6) face the Harvard Crimson (7-3) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Lavietes Pavilion. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Iona vs. Harvard Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Iona Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iona Players to Watch
- Idan Tretout: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Greg Gordon: 11.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Wheza Panzo: 11.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jean Aranguren: 9.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jeremiah Quigley: 8.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Harvard Players to Watch
- Malik Mack: 20.1 PTS, 4 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chisom Okpara: 16.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Chandler Pigge: 9.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Justice Ajogbor: 8.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.9 BLK
- Louis Lesmond: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Iona vs. Harvard Stat Comparison
|Harvard Rank
|Harvard AVG
|Iona AVG
|Iona Rank
|193rd
|74.4
|Points Scored
|71.8
|256th
|167th
|70.3
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|192nd
|201st
|36.3
|Rebounds
|34.2
|276th
|312th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|191st
|103rd
|8.4
|3pt Made
|8.3
|112th
|156th
|14
|Assists
|13.3
|199th
|96th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|11.7
|169th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.