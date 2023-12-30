The Harvard Crimson (8-3) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Iona Gaels (5-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is 142.5.

Iona vs. Harvard Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Lavietes Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Harvard -1.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Gaels Betting Records & Stats

Iona's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 142.5 points in seven of 12 outings.

Iona has a 143.6-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 1.1 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Iona has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread.

Harvard (4-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 40% of the time, 10% less often than Iona (6-6-0) this season.

Iona vs. Harvard Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Harvard 6 60% 74.4 146.2 70.5 142.3 141.2 Iona 7 58.3% 71.8 146.2 71.8 142.3 147.1

Additional Iona Insights & Trends

The Gaels' 71.8 points per game are only 1.3 more points than the 70.5 the Crimson give up.

Iona is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 70.5 points.

Iona vs. Harvard Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Harvard 4-6-0 1-3 7-3-0 Iona 6-6-0 3-2 6-6-0

Iona vs. Harvard Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Harvard Iona 5-7 Home Record 11-1 8-6 Away Record 8-4 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

